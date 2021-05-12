Oklahoma Announces Launch of Innovation Website

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services launched a new website today highlighting the State of Oklahoma’s greatest innovations including the Science and Innovation Council, the Aerospace and Autonomous Systems Council (AASC) and the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence (OPCIE).

“We are excited to unveil the new Oklahoma Science and Innovation website,” said Secretary Pollard. “Innovation is critical to the growth and diversification of Oklahoma’s economy and the creation of this website will not only serve as a hub for national collaboration but also demonstrate our state’s commitment to solving complex problems across a diverse range of industries such as biotechnology, aerospace and energy. Today marks the beginning of a new era of advancement and opportunity for the state of Oklahoma.”

Governor Kevin Stitt applauded the website, saying: “Science and innovation are key in getting Oklahoma to be a Top Ten state. This website will give Oklahomans a firsthand look at how our state is leading and investing in innovation and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs from every corner of the country to collaborate with our great state.”

The Innovation website will be a resource for science and technology entrepreneurs around the nation to discover opportunities for collaboration with local companies and agencies in Oklahoma. It will also highlight rural, urban and tribal innovations, to include the One Health initiative.

Advances in biotechnology, aerospace, and energy diversification are setting the stage for a new decade of new discoveries, products, and services. By leading and investing in innovation, Oklahoma can become more competitive and provide residents with new high-paying jobs. The Office of Science and Innovation is dedicated making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for science and technology.