Ohio: Robert Von Sentenced to Huntington Meth Conspiracy

Ohio Man, Robert Von Wilson Sentenced for Role in Akron to Huntington Meth Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Robert Von Wilson, 24, of Ohio, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Wilson participated in a conspiracy that saw large quantities of methamphetamine shipped from Akron, Ohio, and sold in Huntington.

“Wilson had 1.7 kilos of 100% pure meth,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend the FBI and their law enforcement partners for shutting down this meth pipeline coming into Huntington from Akron.”

Wilson previously pled guilty and admitted that he and others involved in the conspiracy utilized a residence at 1235 25th Street in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it was shipped from Akron. Wilson also admitted that he was present at 1235 25th Street on June 6, 2019, when investigators executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, investigators seized over 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine. Wilson admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area. The methamphetamine was later examined by a chemist and determined to be 100% pure.

This joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Other agencies which participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00245.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today