Ohio: Montague Howard Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery

Ohio Man, Montague Howard Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Robinson Twp. Bank

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A former resident of Wintersville, Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to an armed bank robbery charge, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Montague Howard, 33, pleaded guilty to one count before Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was informed that on January 15, 2020, Howard entered the First Commonwealth Bank located at 198 Park Manor Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, approached each of the three tellers and pointed a bb gun in their direction, requesting that they give him all the money. In all, Howard took $8,583.00 from the bank. Howard fled from the bank in a vehicle. Later that day, Howard was stopped by law enforcement in the get-away vehicle, and investigators located a black garbage bag containing all but $20.00 of the stolen money. Howard, after waiving his rights, confessed to committing the bank robbery and informed law enforcement where they could find the clothing, shoes and mask he wore during the bank robbery as well as the bb gun that he used during the robbery.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 25 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Howard remains incarcerated pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation the Robinson Township Police Department and the Wintersville Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

