Ohio Lottery: Ruthie Stewart Won $20,000 Power Play Cashword Prize

CLEVELAND, OH (STL.News) Ruthie Stewart of Cleveland is enjoying a $20,000 winter windfall after winning a top prize in $2 Power Play Cashword. Ruthie purchased her winning ticket at EZ Exchange, 7909 Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Ruthie will take home $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. She beat odds of 1 in 400,000 to win. As of Feb. 19, there are 16 prizes of $20,000 remaining in Power Play Cashword #565, as well as other great prizes.