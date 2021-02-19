Entertainment

Ohio Lottery: Ruthie Stewart Won $20,000 Power Play Cashword Prize

CLEVELAND, OH (STL.News) Ruthie Stewart of Cleveland is enjoying a $20,000 winter windfall after winning a top prize in $2 Power Play Cashword.  Ruthie purchased her winning ticket at EZ Exchange, 7909 Superior Avenue in Cleveland. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/$2-Games/Power-Play-Cashword-4

Ruthie will take home $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings.  She beat odds of 1 in 400,000 to win.  As of Feb. 19, there are 16 prizes of $20,000 remaining in Power Play Cashword #565, as well as other great prizes.

