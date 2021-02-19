Entertainment

Ohio Lottery: Joshua Kramer Won $20,000 Prize

DUNDEE, OH (STL.News) Joshua Kramer of Dundee is enjoying a winter windfall after claiming a $150,000 top prize in $5 Winter Green 7s. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/$5-Games/Winter-Green-7s

Joshua purchased his winning ticket at Murphy’s #7515, located at 262 Tallmadge Road in Kent.  The store receives a $1,500 sales bonus.

Joshua will take home approximately $108,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.  He beat odds of 1 in 1 million to win.  As of Feb. 19, there is one $150,000 top prize remaining in Winter Green 7s, as well as other great prizes.

