BOWLING GREEN, OH (STL.News) James Coon of Bowling Green multiplied the money and won big. He won the top prize of $500,000 playing Money Multiplier.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive $360,000.

James purchased his winning ticket at Circle K #5669, located at 996 South Main St. in Bowling Green.

Money Multiplier is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $500,000.