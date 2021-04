NEWARK, OH (STL.News) Krizma Hoffer of Newark raced into the week with a $50,000 win playing Fastest Road to $1 Million.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, Krizma will receive $36,000.

Krizma purchased the winning ticket at Valero, located at 101 South 2nd St. in Coshocton.

Fastest Road to $1 Million is a $30 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of April 5, 2021, there are 26 top prizes remaining.