Ohio Lottery: $50,000 prize won by Richard Sikora

Feb 8, 2021 , ,
CANTON, OH (STL.News) A $50,000 prize is taking a bit of the chill out of winter for Richard Sikora of Canton, who won playing $10 Winter Wonderland Riches.  He will receive a check for $36,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Richard purchased his winning ticket at Fisher Foods #5, located at 5215 Fulton Drive NW in Canton.

As of Feb. 8, the Ohio Lottery has five prizes of $50,000 remaining in Winter Wonderland Riches, as well as other great prize.  Richard beat odds of 1 in 283,636 to win.

