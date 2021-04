CRESTON, OH (STL.News) Tom Barrett of Creston is shining like a diamond after a big win. He won $20,000 playing Black Ice.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive $14,400.

Tom purchased his winning ticket at Circle K #5441, located at 134 Main St. in Creston.

Black Ice is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $500,000. As of April 5, 2021, there are five top prizes remaining.