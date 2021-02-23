Ohio Governor: New Projects Expected, $51 Million Investments

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for five projects set to create 1,382 new jobs and retain 978 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by Jobs Ohio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $80 million in new payroll and spur more than $51million in investments across Ohio.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

NORTHEAST

Macy’s Corporate Services LLC, Jackson Township (Mahoning Co.), expects to create 417 full-time positions, generating $16.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Jackson Township. Macy’s Corporate Services coordinates merchandise distribution and logistics functions for Macy’s stores. The TCA approved a 1.472 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Quicken Loans LLC, City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 630 full-time positions, generating $47.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $94.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cleveland. Quicken Loans is a mortgage lending company. The TCA approved a 2.211 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHWEST

ATW Ohio LLC, Batavia Township (Clermont Co.) and Village of Mount Orab (Brown Co.), expects to create 249 full-time positions, generating $9.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.8 in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Batavia Township and the Village of Mount Orab. ATW Ohio manufactures trailers, truck beds, and trailer parts. The company also provides business management consulting for manufacturers and distributors of trailers. The TCA approved a 1.404 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

CTI – Clinical Trial Services Inc., City of Cincinnati (Hamilton Co.), expects to create 70 full-time positions, generating $5.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Cincinnati. CTI provides drug development services to the pharmaceutical industry and offers lab services. The TCA approved a 1.726 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Interlink Cloud Advisors Inc., Deerfield Township (Warren Co.), expects to create 16 full-time positions, generating $1.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Deerfield Township. Interlink is a system integrator for Microsoft’s cloud solutions, helping customers migrate to Office 365, Azure, Intune, and other services. The TCA approved a 1.559 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.