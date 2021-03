COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today vetoed Senate Bill 22, issuing a veto message stating, in part, “Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan. It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”

Governor DeWine’s veto message on Senate Bill 22, is below:

Governor DeWine’s Veto Message on Senate Bill 22