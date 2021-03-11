Ohio Governor: Cincinnati, Columbus Pop-Up Mass Vaccination Sites

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio’s state-sponsored Cincinnati and Columbus pop-up mass vaccination sites will open next week.

Both vaccination clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those eligible to be vaccinated under the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination plan. Individuals who receive their first dose of vaccine at a pop-up site will be guaranteed their second dose at the same site approximately three weeks later. Details on how to register for an appointment will be available in the coming days.

The 50,000 total vaccine doses that will be available as part of these pop-up mass vaccination clinics are being reallocated from Ohio’s unused long-term care vaccine supply that was initially required by the federal government to be set aside for use in Ohio’s more than 2,400 long-term care facilities as part of the federal long-term care program. Ohio has already administered nearly 160,000 reallocated doses from the program.

Columbus

St. John Arena

410 Woody Hayes Drive

First dose clinic dates: March 18, 19, 20, 21 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Second dose clinic dates: April 8, 9, 10, 11 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This state-sponsored, pop-up mass vaccination clinic will have the capacity to administer up to 12,500 first doses and 12,500 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The site will be operated by Kroger in cooperation with Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health. Free parking will be available in the parking lot to the north of St. John Arena off of Lane Ave.

Cincinnati

Cintas Center

1624 Herald Avenue

First dose clinic dates: March 18, 19, 20 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Second dose clinic date: April 8, 9, 10 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This state-sponsored, pop-up mass vaccination site will be operated by Kroger in cooperation with Cincinnati Public Health, Hamilton County Public Health, and the Health Collaborative. The clinic will offer approximately 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Approximately 2,500 first doses and 2,500 second doses will be administered in Kroger stores located in high-risk Cincinnati-area communities that could be disproportionately impacted by the virus. Kroger clinic locations will be announced.

The Columbus and Cincinnati pop-up mass vaccination clinics being held next week are in addition to 15 permanent state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics and one state-federal mass vaccination clinic announced last week.