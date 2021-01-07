Ohio: Federal authorities investigating any violations of federal law

Federal authorities investigating any potential violations of federal law by residents of Southern District of Ohio at U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) United States Attorney David M. DeVillers reiterated today that his office, in coordination with the Cincinnati Division of the FBI, will investigate any potential violations of federal crime at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 committed by individuals from the Southern District of Ohio.

“We are in continual contact with the FBI and they are actively investigating,” DeVillers said. “There is no set timeframe for investigations to conclude.”

DeVillers noted federal statutes that may be applicable, including:

18 United States Code section 231 – Civil Disorder, which prohibits adversely affecting any federally protected function or obstructing any law enforcement officer from the performance of official duties, punishable by up to five years in prison.

18 United States Code section 2101 – The Federal Riot Act, which applies to anyone who traveled interstate to incite, promote, or participate in a riot. This includes anyone who aided or abetted individuals who carried on a riot or committed a violent crime in furtherance of a riot. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

18 United States Code section 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection. This law states that whoever incites, assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States faces up to 10 years in prison.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we are unable to comment further at this time,” DeVillers said.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today