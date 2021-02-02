Ohio County: Patrick A. Groves admits to firearms charge

Ohio County man, Patrick A. Groves admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Patrick A. Groves, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Groves, 30, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.” Groves, who is prohibited from having a gun, admitted to having a 9mm caliber pistol and ammunition in April 2020 in Ohio County.

Groves faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today