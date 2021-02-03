Ohio: Brooklyn Myers admits to role in drug trafficking

Ohio woman, Brooklyn Myers admits to role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Brooklyn Myers, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Myers, also known as “Brooke,” age 24, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Myers admitted to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in December 2019 in Ohio County.

Myers faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated . The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today