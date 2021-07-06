YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (STL.News) A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted seven people accused of taking part in a criminal enterprise that burned buildings and faked burglaries to fraudulently collect more than a million dollars from insurance companies, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announced today.
The indictment includes charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties from 2011 to 2017.
“This band of criminals will now have to answer for their illicit and fraudulent activities that have been brought to light by this indictment,” Yost said. “I commend the work of the investigators and prosecutors who have unwound their complex schemes in the pursuit of justice.”
Tricia Floyd, aka Patricia Floyd, 69, of Youngstown, is accused of being the ring leader. The others indicted are:
- Kyrene Rodriquez, aka Kyrene Moirai Rinard Floyd, 36, of Youngstown
- Heather Marie Kellar, formerly known as James Kellar, 48, of Niles
- Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, aka Ted Wynn, 29, of Youngstown
- Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, 32, of Youngstown
- Christopher J. Gibboney, 29, of Girard
- Jessica Gonzalez, 51, of Youngstown
“I appreciate the cooperation of the various local, state and federal agencies during the investigation of this matter,” Gains said. “Every time a building was torched, lives were jeopardized, and this indictment demonstrates that all of us will take action to see those who commit such acts will face the consequence.”
The case was investigated by the Youngstown Police Department, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Fire Marshal, U.S Postal Inspection Service, Secret Service and Social Security Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Mahoning County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section.
The crimes alleged include:
- Burning several buildings owned by group members.
- Defrauding insurers, including Allstate Insurance, Farmers Insurance and Nationwide Insurance.
- Changing one-dollar bills into twenties, fifties and one hundreds.
- Hiding from the Social Security Administration a mineral-rights windfall so that more than $30,000 in benefits could be collected.
- Burglarizing a home intending to destroy evidence about the group’s crimes.
A copy of the indictment is available on the attorney general’s website.
Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
More Stories
Ohio AG Yost Asks EPA to Hold All States to Emissions Rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (STL.News) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading a coalition of 15 other states in urging the U.S....
Michigan AG Defending Constitutionality of NY Anti-Discrimination Law
LANSING, MI (STL.News) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support...
Corp. Agrees to Pay to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
AAR Corp. Agrees to Pay $11 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations on Aircraft Maintenance Contract and to Pay...
Fairfield: Christopher Firle Pleads Guilty to Embezzling
Former CFO, Christopher Firle Pleads Guilty to Embezzling over $1.6 Million SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Christopher Firle, 51, of Fairfield, pleaded...
Tampa: Eugene Stephan Pleads Guilty To Possessing
Tampa Man, Eugene Stephan Pleads Guilty To Possessing Credit Card Manufacturing Equipment Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) Eugene Stephan Cole (31, Tampa)...
Ariel Tavarez Pleads Guilty To Narcotics Distribution
Leader Of “Mike’s Candyshop” Drug Delivery Service, Ariel Tavarez Pleads Guilty To Narcotics Distribution That Resulted In The 2018 Death...