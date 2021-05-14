Officer Admits to Helping Undocumented Nanny’s Entry

Customs officer admits to helping undocumented nanny enter the country

LAREDO, TS (STL.News) A 40-year-old Laredo woman has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to encourage or induce a foreign national to enter the United States, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Walker was a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the time of the offense.

On Jan. 2, she improperly used another officer’s computer login information to help the Mexican woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry, scanning her immigration documents before entry. The woman had no legal status to reside or work in the United States. However, Walker intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny.

Walker also lied to authorities. She falsely stated Trevino was her biological aunt and denied processing her entry or employing her in her home.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Aug. 9. At that time, Walker faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

CBP – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today