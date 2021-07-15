Odessa Attorney, Adrian Antonio Chavez Sentenced to Federal Prison for Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm
MIDLAND (STL.News) Yesterday in Midland, a federal judge sentenced 52-year-old Adrian Antonio Chavez, an attorney practicing in Odessa, to 24 months imprisonment for being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge David Counts ordered Chavez to pay a $10,000 fine. Judge Counts also ordered that Chavez be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after his prison term.
According to court records, after receiving information from several sources that Chavez received quantities of methamphetamine, officers from the Odessa Police Department executed a search warrant at Chavez’ residence on February 19, 2021. During the search, officers recovered a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm; a Taurus Brasil 357 Magnum; a Rossi RS22 .22 caliber rifle; a Remington Wingmaster 870TB 12-guage shotgun; and a Remington 770 .30-06 caliber rifle. Officers also confiscated a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On April 15, 2021, Chavez entered a plea of guilty to one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald C. Griffin.
This case was investigated by the Odessa Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenn Harwood prosecuted this case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
