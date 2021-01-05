NYSE says it will no longer delist three Chinese telecom giants

(STL.News) The New York Stock Exchange said it no longer plans to delist three Chinese telecommunications giants, reversing a decision announced four days earlier.
In this unprecedented indecisive act, both to delist and now to cancel the delisting, the US’s instability is increasing.
STL.News Article – WION News video discussing same issue.
YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV
Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains (STL.News) Assistant Secretary…
Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (STL.News) We are saddened by the passing…
Kazakhstan Independence Day (STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the…