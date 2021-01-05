Categories: Business

NYSE says it will no longer delist three Chinese telecom giants

(STL.News) The New York Stock Exchange said it no longer plans to delist three Chinese telecommunications giants, reversing a decision announced four days earlier.

In this unprecedented indecisive act, both to delist and now to cancel the delisting, the US’s instability is increasing.

STL.News Article – WION News video discussing same issue.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV

4 hours ago

