NYSE does U-turn on delisting three Chinese telecom giants

(STL.News) The New York Stock Exchange has scrapped its decision over de-listing three of China’s telecom companies. The NYSE announced on 31 December that it would de-list China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom as a result.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
