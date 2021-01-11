NY Governor Update: Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

8,484 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,436 Patients in the ICU; 892 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 6.22%

151 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Saturday

New York (STL.News) New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 246,836

Total Positive – 15,355

Percent Positive – 6.22%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)

Patients Newly Admitted – 998

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)

Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)

Deaths – 151

Total Deaths – 31,672

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

