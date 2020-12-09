Nuevo Laredo: Gerardo Cervantes-Valenzuela gets 10 years in prison

Project Python defendant, Gerardo Cervantes-Valenzuela gets 10 years in prison

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) A 28-year-old resident of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, has been sentenced to a long prison term for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Gerardo Cervantes-Valenzuela pleaded guilty July 8.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo ordered him to serve 120 months in federal prison. Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face deportation proceedings following his release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Cervantes-Valenzuela’s prior federal conviction for drug trafficking.

On June 7, 2018, Cervantes-Valenzuela provided an informant with two drug-laden fire extinguishers. Law enforcement obtained the items and conducted an undercover operation which led to additional arrests and convictions of co-conspirators in Georgia.

The combined weight of the drugs from the two extinguishers was over 4.8 kilos of 99.73% pure meth.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the Organized Crime and Drug Task (OCDETF) operation known as Gelo Podre as part of Project Python – a nationwide operation targeting the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación. It has resulted in more than 600 arrests, 350 indictments and significant seizures of money and drugs across the United States.

Laredo DEA led this investigation with the assistance of the Laredo Police Department; Henry County, Georgia, Police Department; Flint, Georgia, Circuit Drug Enforcement Task Force; Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Troopers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony J. Evans prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today