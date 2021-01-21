Norwalk: David Burden Charged with Illegal Gun Possession

Norwalk Man, David Burden Charged with Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment charging DAVID BURDEN, 40, of Norwalk, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The indictment was returned on December 21, 2020. Burden appeared via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel and entered a plea of not guilty. Burden has been detained in state custody since his arrest on September 30, 2020.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, on September 30, 2020, Bridgeport Police officers arrested Burden after he fired a gun in the area of Kossuth Street and Nichols Street in Bridgeport. Investigators seized a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol from Burden.

It is alleged that Burden’s criminal history includes federal convictions in 2003 for crack cocaine distribution, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering offenses, and multiple state felony convictions. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

The charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Bridgeport Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rahul Kale.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

