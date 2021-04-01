Norville Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Galesburg Man, Forest “Woody” Norville Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Nearly a Quarter Pound of Pure Methamphetamine

ROCK ISLAND, IS (STL.News) A federal jury deliberated for less than one hour before returning its guilty verdict late Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021, against Forest “Woody” Norville, 47, of Galesburg, Ill., for possession with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. Sentencing for Norville has been scheduled on Aug. 10, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.

Over one day of testimony, the government presented evidence to establish that Norville was arrested and searched following a traffic stop on April 17, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., when he was driving a motorized bicycle at night, without a license or lights. During the search, Galesburg police found Norville had two cellular phones, a digital scale with residue, a prescription bottle containing suspected hydrocodone, and five small empty baggies. Further, based on their search, members of the Galesburg Police Department believed Norville had concealed drugs down his pants. A subsequent search at the Knox County Jail by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy found Norville possessed two bags of ice methamphetamine including one vacuum-sealed and the other that appeared previously sealed but opened. Subsequent testing by the Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory showed that Norville possessed 106.2 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Testimony from a DEA expert established that the drugs Norville possessed were equivalent to 500 to 1,000 typical-user amounts and that the other items in Norville’s possession were indicative of drug trafficking. Norville testified that all the drugs found by law enforcement were for his personal use.

Norville remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. At sentencing, Norville faces statutory penalties of a minimum ten years and up to life years in prison for possessing with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

The case investigation was conducted by the Galesburg Police Department with assistance provided by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Mathew and Alyssa Raya represented the government at trial.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today