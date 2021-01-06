Categories: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opens rare congress

(STL.News) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admitted that his economic development plans have failed as he opened the nation’s first full ruling party congress in five years

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

3 hours ago

