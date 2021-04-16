  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Politics

North Dakota: half-staff Flags for Indianapolis Shooting Victims

ByPublisher3

Apr 16, 2021 , ,
North Dakota: half-staff Flags for Indianapolis Shooting Victims

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through April 20 in remembrance of Indianapolis shooting victims

BISMARCK, ND (STL.NewsGov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 20, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden.

Publisher3

Related Post

Politics
North Carolina Governor: National Volunteer Week
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
North Carolina Governor Visits Dare County Vaccine Site
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
New Hampshire: Flags to Half-Staff As Per President’s Proclamation
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3

You missed

Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics