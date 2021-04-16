North Dakota: half-staff Flags for Indianapolis Shooting Victims

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through April 20 in remembrance of Indianapolis shooting victims

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 20, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden.