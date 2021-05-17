North Dakota Governor Thanks Steinwand for 15 Years Service

Burgum thanks Steinwand for service after Game and Fish Department director announces retirement

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum thanked Terry Steinwand Director North Dakota Game and Fish Department for his more than 15 years of transformational leadership of the agency, after Steinwand announced his retirement effective July 31.

Steinwand was first appointed Game and Fish director on Jan. 1, 2006, by then-Gov. John Hoeven. He was reappointed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2010 and by Burgum in December 2016. Steinwand began his career with the agency in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.

“Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” Burgum said. “From expanding hunting access through the PLOTS (Private Land Open to Sportsman) program to growing the state’s fishing opportunities to more than 400 managed waters with a world-class stocking program, Terry’s love and respect for the outdoors shines through in his work every day. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and legacy of responsible, effective management of our state’s fish and wildlife resources, and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

“I’ve been blessed with a tremendous personal and professional family, and the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it’s time to spend more time with family and hunting or fishing,” Steinwand said. “ I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people and some great governors, and I couldn’t ask for a better organization or group of people to work with than the ones I’ve had over the last 39 years. And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota.”

Under Steinwand’s leadership, the Game and Fish Department also has embraced technology to offer online options for many of its services. Most recently, the department supported the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 2144, making North Dakota the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land.

A national search will be conducted for a new Game and Fish director.