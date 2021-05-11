North Dakota Governor Signs Bills from 2021 Legislative Session

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum has signed the remaining bills from the recently adjourned 2021 legislative session, signing the last five bills today.

The Legislature adjourned on April 29, finishing its biennial regular session in 76 days. Burgum had 15 business days to sign bills remaining in the governor’s possession when the assembly adjourned sine die.

Burgum signed a total of 501 bills out of more than 847 bills introduced by the Legislature. The governor vetoed four bills in their entirety and partially vetoed one bill.

The final five bills signed by the governor were the Department of Human Services budget (House Bill 1012), Department of Public Instruction budget (HB 1013), the Legacy Fund earnings distribution bill (HB 1380), the Department of Commerce budget (SB 2018) and the budget for the Office of Management and Budget (HB 1015).

“This session saw strong collaboration with legislators to deliver a balanced budget that keeps general fund spending in check, makes strategic investments in infrastructure, education and other priorities, and maintains healthy reserves without raising taxes,” Burgum said. “As we enter the interim, the executive branch looks forward to implementing the many laws, policies and initiatives approved by the Legislature and signed into law.”