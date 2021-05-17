  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
Politics

North Dakota Governor Appoints Gracie Lian to Board of Higher Education

ByMaryam Shah

May 17, 2021 , Doug Burgum, Governor, Gracie Lian, north dakota
North Dakota Governor Appoints Gracie Lian to Board of Higher Education

Burgum appoints Gracie Lian as student member on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, ND (STL.NewsGov. Doug Burgum appointed University of North Dakota student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Lian is a senior at the University of North Dakota studying Business Administration and is a Master’s of Public Administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association (NDSA) and student body president for the University of North Dakota Student Government Association.

“Gracie’s experience in leadership positions and work with policies and procedures of the NDUS and SBHE make her well-suited to represent students and influence the future of North Dakota’s higher education system,” Burgum said.

Lian’s term on the board begins July 1.  Burgum expressed his gratitude to current student member Erica Solberg for her service on the board.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff.  The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Massachusetts to Lift COVID Restrictions May 29
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Maryland Reports Lowest Number of COVID Cases Since March 2020
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Maryland: Emergency Rental Assistance for Local Jurisdictions
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah