North Dakota Designated as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State

Burgum designates North Dakota as a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State,’ signs bills protecting gun rights

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum signed a proclamation designating North Dakota as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” reinforcing the state’s support for the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Burgum signed the proclamation during a ceremonial signing with legislators for several bills approved this session to protect the rights of North Dakotans to possess and carry firearms.

“Both the U.S. Constitution and North Dakota Constitution recognize our citizens’ inalienable right to keep and bear arms, and designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State sends a strong message to Congress and the White House that we will firmly resist any attempts to infringe on those rights,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful to all of the legislators who sponsored and supported these bills and worked to strengthen North Dakota’s commitment to the Second Amendment.”

Among the bills approved by the Legislature and signed by Burgum this session:

HB 1498 removes a victim’s requirement to try and escape before defending themselves against an attacker, making North Dakota a “Stand Your Ground” state.

SB 2344 protects North Dakotans’ access to firearm and ammunition businesses.

HB 1293 expands constitutional carry in North Dakota and expands hunting rights for North Dakotans.

HB 1383 prohibits state agencies from enforcing federal gun laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.

HB 1450 allows more North Dakotans to qualify for a Class 1 Concealed Carry license.

HB 1463 gives local fire and EMS entities the ability to have an armed responder for defensive purposes only.

HB 1248 clarifies the role of cities and political subdivisions in making local firearms policy.

HB 1297 clarifies where firearms are and aren’t allowed.

HB 1339 creates a study to evaluate the North Dakota Century Code’s definitions of “public gathering” and “dangerous weapon” to ensure North Dakota’s law is up to date.

HB 1396 protects firearm and ammunition manufacturers from lawsuits for damages caused by a third party.

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Article I of The North Dakota Constitution expands on the Second Amendment, declaring that individuals have the inalienable right “to keep and bear arms for the defense of their person, family, property, and the state, and for lawful hunting, recreational, and other lawful purposes, which shall not be infringed.”