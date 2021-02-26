Politics

North Carolina: Reward for Murder Information of Reginald Edwards

Feb 26, 2021

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Today Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Reginald Tyrice Edwards, age 34.

On July 17, 2014, Mr. Edwards was shot and killed on Ransome Circle in Weldon, North Carolina.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

