North Carolina: Reward for Information on Wilson County Murders

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Today Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Tammy Lynette Pearce, Dominique Nicole Privette, Paul Shane Pearce and Selby Gene Outland.

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2243 Banks Lane in Wilson County. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office located victims Tammy Lynette Pearce, age 54; Dominique Nicole Privette, age 23; Paul Shane Pearce, age 28; and Selby Gene Outland, age 47. It was determined the victims all died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.