North Carolina: New Apple Campus in Wake County

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) This morning, Governor Roy Cooper, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, Senator Dan Blue, Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. Robert Reives issued the following statement after Apple announced its decision to build a new campus in Wake County, hiring 3,000 employees and investing $1 billion. This will be Apple’s first entirely new US campus in more than 20 years and signifies a long-term investment in the state and region.

“Innovation has long been North Carolina’s calling card and Apple’s decision to build this new campus in the Research Triangle showcases the importance of our state’s favorable business climate, world-class universities, our tech-ready workforce, and the welcoming and diverse communities that make so many people want to call North Carolina home. This announcement will benefit communities across our state and we are proud to work together to continue to grow our economy and bring transformational industries and good paying jobs to North Carolina.”

The Governor and legislative leaders will join North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders at 9:30 for a media availability on the announcement.

