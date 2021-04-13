North Carolina Governor Announces Wake County Judicial Appointment

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Damion McCullers has been appointed as a District Court Judge to Judicial Court 10F, which serves Wake County.

“Damion McCullers is an experienced attorney and thoughtful leader who will make an excellent District Court Judge. I appreciate his willingness to serve Wake County and North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper.

Damion McCullers will be filling the vacancy created following the disqualification of the 2020 election winner. McCullers has served Wake County as an Assistant District Attorney and District Court Arbitrator. He has been a part of a private practice for 15 years and also worked for Legal Aid of North Carolina. McCullers earned his Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina Central University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University’s Norman A. Wiggins School of Law.