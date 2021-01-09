North Carolina Governor Announces Judicial Appointments

(STL.News) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Friday announced two judicial appointments, one to the North Carolina Superior Court and one to the North Carolina District Court.

“The knowledge and legal experience of these North Carolinians make them strong additions to our courts,” Gov. Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their commitment to serving the people of our state.”

In Judicial District 15B (serving Orange and Chatham counties), Gov. Cooper appointed Alyson Adams Grine as Superior Court Judge. Grine will fill the vacant seat of Judge Carl Fox who retired. Since 2018, Grine has served as a prosecutor for the Durham Office of the District Attorney. Previously, she was an Assistant Professor at the North Carolina Central School of Law, Defender Educator at the UNC School of Government, an Assistant Public Defender in District 15B, and a judicial clerk for Chief Justice Henry Frye and Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson. Grine earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, her Masters of Arts in Spanish from the University of Virginia, and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

In Judicial District 10A (serving Wake County), Gov. Cooper appointed Rashad Hauter as District Court Judge. Hauter will fill the vacant seat of Judge Michael Denning who resigned. Since 2017, Hauter has worked as a criminal defense and immigration attorney in private practice. He previously served as the Regional Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor for the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys and as an Assistant District Attorney in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office. Hauter earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from the Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.