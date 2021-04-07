North Carolina Governor Announces 4 Judicial Appointments

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced four judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts across the state.

“These appointees bring years of legal experience and knowledge to the bench,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m grateful for their willingness to serve the people of our state.”

Gov. Cooper made the following appointments:

The Honorable Eula Reid as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 1, serving Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Judge Reid will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable J.C. Cole. S ince 2007, Judge Reid has served as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 1. She previously was an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office and an Adjunct Professor at Elizabeth City State University. Judge Reid earned her Bachelor of Arts at Elizabeth City State University and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Jacqueline Grant as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 28 serving Buncombe County. Grant will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable Marvin Pope. Grant is a Partner at Roberts & Stevens, P.A. in Asheville. Previously, she served as the President of the North Carolina Bar Association and President of the 28th Judicial District Bar Association. Grant earned her Bachelor of Science at Western Carolina University and her Juris Doctor at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.

Diane Surgeon as District Court Judge in Judicial District 16B serving Robeson County. Surgeon will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable Judith Milsap Daniels. Surgeon is a solo practitioner at Surgeon Law Firm, PLLC and serves as Guardian ad Litem Attorney Advocate. Previously, she was the Assistant Public Defender at Robeson County Public Defender Office and Managing Attorney at Lumbee River Legal Services. Surgeon earned her Bachelor of Arts at Johnson C. Smith University and her Juris Doctor at University of North Carolina School of Law.

Debra L. Massie as District Court Judge to Judicial District 3B serving Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. Massie will fill the vacant seat formerly held by the Honorable Clinton Rowe who was elected to the Superior Court bench. Massie is a Partner at Wheatly, Wheatly, Weeks, Lupton & Massie, P.A. Previously, she was a Public Defender at Carteret County Public Defender’s Office. Massie earned her Bachelor of Arts at Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.