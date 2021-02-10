North Carolina Governor Announced Export Awards Winners

Exporting Supports 400,000 Jobs Across State

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced 13 winners of the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards, ranging from a small wooden-boat builder in southeast North Carolina to one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world.

“These diverse companies raise the profile of North Carolina-made products around the world, promoting excellence in goods and services made possible by the exceptional workforce in our state. Today, we honor these companies for the way their exports promote the North Carolina economy, their grit during tough economic times and the more than 412,000 jobs they support state-wide,” said Governor Cooper.

Each of the manufacturers being recognized has turned to the state for help increasing its international sales. These free services are delivered through the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), which selects award winners from the more than 600 companies its international trade team supports each year.

The 2020 Governor’s Export Award winners are:

Advanced Superabrasives Inc. in Madison County

C.R. Onsrud Inc. in Iredell County

Budsin Electric Boats in Carteret County

Nester Hosiery in Surry County

Latitude Aero in Guilford County

Grady-White Boats in Pitt County

Novo Nordisk in Johnston County

Glen Raven Inc. in Alamance County

Nufabrx in Catawba County

Redeye Worldwide in Orange County

Tactical Support Equipment in Cumberland County

DGL Logistics in Mecklenburg County

Sharyn Koenig of the Export-Import Bank of the United States

“We assist manufacturers with everything from export-education seminars and foreign market intelligence to trade show support and introductions to international distributors,” said John Loyack, EDPNC Vice President for Global Business Services.

“And since the pandemic shut down international travel and in-person trade events, we’re helping more exporters pivot to doing business virtually,” Loyack added. “That includes leveraging grants that help manufacturers pay for exhibiting in online trade shows, or for translation and search-engine optimization of their website in other countries.”