North Carolina: American Racing Headers invests in Stanly County

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) American Racing Headers & Exhaust, Inc., a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of stainless-steel headers and exhaust system components, will locate a new manufacturing facility in Stanly County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $4.37 million and add 63 new jobs as it relocates its operations to the Charlotte region.

“Manufacturers know they can count on North Carolina’s skilled and reliable workers,” said Governor Cooper. “Our focus on building a well-trained workforce continues to pay dividends in new jobs and new investments across many industries in our state.”

American Racing Headers (ARH) is a well-known and respected manufacturer of high-quality performance exhaust products, particularly for the professional racing industry. The company serves a worldwide customer base but prides itself as a ‘Made In The USA’ company, one that does not outsource. The company’s project in Stanly County will bring a 50,000 square foot or larger facility to the area, combining both manufacturing and corporate office functions at the site.

“We selected Stanly County and the Charlotte area because our company has always held a deep-seated desire to be located in the heart of racing country,” said Nick Filippides, Owner/Operator of American Racing Headers. “ARH looks forward to joining and strengthening the fabric of what makes the region so unique to motorsports.”

“Motorsports are one of North Carolina’s signature industries,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Manufacturers serving this industry must meet high standards for precision manufacturing, and North Carolina’s workforce training programs are designed to deliver the skilled workers manufacturers like ARH need to succeed.”

The company’s new jobs will yield an average salary of $52,552, although actual wages will vary by position. The Stanly County average annual wage is $35,420. Once the projects’ new jobs are in place, the local region will benefit from a nearly $3.3 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $175,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate American Racing Headers’ expansion in Stanly County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, the Town of Stanfield, Stanly County, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, and the Stanly County Economic Development Commission.