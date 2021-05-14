North Carolina: Agee Atkins Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

North Carolina Risk Consultant, Charles Agee Atkins Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud and Illegally Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) A North Carolina businessman was sentenced today to three years in prison for tax fraud and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Charles Agee Atkins, of Chapel Hill, controlled and operated several risk consulting businesses, including Financial Engineering & Risk Management LLC, Risk Assessment & Management LLC, and Ram Omni LLC. From 2011 through 2017, Atkins underreported the income that he received from these businesses on his tax returns, causing a tax loss of more than $380,000 to the IRS. Atkins also admitted that he failed to pay more than $420,000 in taxes he owed to the IRS for several prior years. In total Atkins caused a tax loss of more than $800,000 to the IRS.

Atkins also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Atkins was convicted of tax fraud in 1988, and during a 2019 search warrant executed on Atkins’s Chapel Hill residence, federal agents found a 12-gauge shotgun, which Atkins could not legally possess because of his prior conviction.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles ordered Atkins to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $809,115 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina made the announcement.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Kroeger of the Middle District of North Carolina and Assistant Chief Todd Ellinwood of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today