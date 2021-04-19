Norlina: Leon Mayfield Sentenced on Gun, Drug Charges

Warren County Man, William Leon Mayfield Sentenced to Federal Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Norlina man was sentenced today to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing, and using any controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, William Leon Mayfield, 60, also known as “Moon,” sold crack cocaine to a confidential information out of a residence in Norlina on multiple occasions. Following those controlled purchases, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the residence and executed it on June 13, 2019. During that search, deputies found a loaded firearm, quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and U.S. currency. Mayfield is a convicted felon, having been convicted of numerous drug and gun charges in and around Warren and Vance Counties.

Mayfield pled guilty to the charges on November 5, 2020.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers, II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today