Monday, January 25WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

NJ Lottery: Florida Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Week for Life

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) One Florida Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Sunday, January 24, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second prize.  In addition, 9,168 players won $45,390 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,205 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER.  The winning numbers were: 11, 25, 40, 53 and 59.  The Cash Ball was: 04.

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play.  It also doubles all of the other tier prizes.  The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

CASH4LIFE offers two jackpot prizes for the $2.00 ticket price.  The top prize is $1,000 a day for life, with a current cash value of $7,000,000, and the second prize is $1,000 a week for life, with a cash value of $1,000,000.  In addition to the “for Life” prizes, the CASH4LIFE game offers seven other prize levels with prizes of:  $2,500, $500, $100, $25, $10, $4, and $2.  Now, DOUBLER provides players with the opportunity to double all non – “for Life” CASH4LIFE prizes by adding the feature to their ticket for an additional $1 per play, per draw.

READ
Nash County, Jamie Collins scores first Carolina Panthers $200,000 prize