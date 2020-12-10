Newport: Sheri G. Walsh Pleads Guilty for Multiple Crimes

Newport Woman, Sheri G. Walsh Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Stealing from Federally Funded Program

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) A Newport woman pleaded guilty today in federal court to wire fraud and federal government program theft, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, from June 2015 through April 2019, Sheri G. Walsh, 56, embezzled more than $250,000 from two nonprofit organizations where she worked. Walsh carried out the scheme by fraudulently transferring funds from one organization to another, then converting the funds to her own use. During the relevant period, one of the nonprofits received federal grant monies from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Walsh faces up to 20 years in prison on the mail fraud charge and up to 10 years in prison on the theft charge. She also faces up to three years of supervised release and a fine. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Ellsworth Police Department, the FBI, the EPA Office of Inspector General and the USDA Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today