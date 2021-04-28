Newmont Corp. Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 Per Share Declared

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock, payable on June 17, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2021.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and depend on the Company’s financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.