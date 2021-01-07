Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number – (855) 209-8210

Intl Dial-In Number -(412) 317-5213

Conference Name – Newmont

Replay Number – (877) 344-7529

Intl Replay Number – (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code – 10150853

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2944657/AAD3A8F20AE863E13FB8D8C1DBA5EECD

The full year and fourth quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.