Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day.  The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

  • Dial-In Number – (855) 209-8210
  • Intl Dial-In Number -(412) 317-5213
  • Conference Name – Newmont
  • Replay Number – (877) 344-7529
  • Intl Replay Number – (412) 317-0088
  • Replay Access Code – 10150853

Webcast Details

The full year and fourth quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com.  Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

