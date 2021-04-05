New York: William Soto Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking

New York Man, William Soto Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charge

CONCORD (STL.News) William Soto, 29, of New York, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to aiding and abetting the possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2020, a New Hampshire state trooper pulled over a vehicle operated by co-defendant Lorenzo Vasquez for traffic violations. The trooper identified Soto by his driver’s license. A drug detection dog later indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, officers located over 202 grams of cocaine base, over 90 grams of heroin, and a digital scale within the vehicle.

Vasquez previously pleaded guilty on March 12, 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18, 2021. Soto is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12, 2021.

“Interstate drug traffickers are endangering the lives of New Hampshire’s citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to protect the community, we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against the criminals who come to the Granite State to sell illegal drugs. I am grateful to the State Police for helping us to put this drug dealer out of business.”

This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire State Police Mobile Enforcement Team. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today