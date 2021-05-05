New York: More than 16 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 189,760 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“Thanks to our dedicated providers, we continue to surpass new milestones in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Spring weather is here, but we cannot get cocky with COVID, so I urge everyone to get vaccinated and to continue practicing safety guidelines. Receiving a vaccine is easier than ever, with walk-in appointments available across the state. Nothing is standing in your way, so go get vaccinated to show your support for the health professionals and volunteers who helped get us up to 16 million shots and counting.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 16,071,778

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 189,760

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,151,639

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 47.2%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 36.4%

Percent of adult New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.8%

Percent of adult New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.6%