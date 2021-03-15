New York: Mass Vaccination Sites to Open on Long Island

Governor Cuomo Announces Three Additional Mass Vaccination Sites to Open on Long Island this Week

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced three additional mass vaccination sites will open on Long Island this week. The sites will be located in Brentwood, Old Westbury and Southampton. All three sites will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. Appointments will be available for booking Wednesday, March 17 at 8:00 a.m.

“New Yorkers have displayed discipline and dedication following the rules and slowing the spread, and now that we have the vaccine, those efforts are paying off,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re committed to quickly expanding the state’s vaccine distribution network to get shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible, and these three sites will help Long Islanders access the vaccine and gain some peace of mind as we continue battling the pandemic. We’ll continue expanding our distribution network and vaccinating more New Yorkers as the state receives more supply, and those efforts will help us ensure the state moves through this challenging time together.”

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Each site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations below:

SUNY Old Westbury

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center – Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury NY 11568

Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Road

Brentwood, NY 11717

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton, NY 11968

The addition of these three sites further expands New York’s already vast vaccine distribution network. Not only has New York previously opened 13 state-run mass vaccination sites, but also in order to meet the Governor’s mandate to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine, sites have been established to ensure those New Yorkers living in underserved communities have direct access to the vaccine. This includes six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site, and more than 145 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.