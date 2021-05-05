New York: Lowest Single-day COVID Positivity Rate since Oct 28

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers’ resilience and fortitude have brought our state through the COVID-19 pandemic, and they should be commended for the improvement we’re seeing in the numbers. However, we have more work to do before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel and bring New Yorkers to safety from this terrible virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “We continue to make the vaccine more accessible by expanding walk-in appointments and opening new pop-up sites, and more New Yorkers are taking the vaccine every single day. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical behaviors that we can use to slow the spread. We’re going to defeat the COVID beast and rebuild New York, but we have to get there together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 165,597

Total Positive – 2,463

Percent Positive – 1.49%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.71%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,458 (-115)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -659

7-Day Average Hospitalizations – 2,658

Patients Newly Admitted – 306

Number ICU – 610 (-15)

Number ICU with Intubation – 379 (-2)

Total Discharges – 177,012 (336)

Deaths – 31

Total Deaths – 42,161