New York: Lowest Single-day COVID-19 Positivity Rate since Nov. 23

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the daily positivity rate was 3.15 percent yesterday, the lowest since November 23. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 41 straight days.

“New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we’re able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 215,731

Total Positive – 6,794

Percent Positive – 3.15%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.61%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,434 (-140)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -908

Patients Newly Admitted – 741

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,258 (-15)

Number ICU with Intubation – 863 (+9)

Total Discharges – 140,215 (+671)

Deaths – 114

Total Deaths – 37,556