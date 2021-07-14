New York Man, Kizito Chukwujekwu Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) Kizito Chukwujekwu, 37, of Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to participating in a conspiracy to commit bank fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between June of 2016 and August of 2017, Chukwujekwu and others opened at least ten bank accounts at banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Georgia using other persons’ identification information. Chukwujekwu or his co-conspirators then deposited fraudulent checks into those accounts. After the money was credited to the account but before the bank determined the check was false, one of Chukwujekwu’s co-conspirators withdrew money from the bank accounts. During the scheme, the conspirators deposited fraudulent checks worth more than $119,000 and withdrew more than $69,000.

Chukwujekwu is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25, 2021.

“Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit crimes should understand that they will be caught and held accountable for their actions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to protect the citizens of the Granite State, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who use stolen identities to commit fraud.”

“Postal Inspectors investigate and seek prosecution of those individuals who steal personal identifiable information to illegally obtain funds by defrauding financial institutions,” said Joshua W. McCallister, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division. “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to protecting our citizens and working hard to prevent more people from becoming victimized by these types of schemes.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Hunter.

